Going to Lovebox? Here’s our exclusive guide to the stage times

Two days of zeitgeist-defining, banger-dropping, leg-shaking EXCELLENCE awaits in Gunnersbury Park this weekend. For anyone heading down there this weekend, here are the full stage times for both days – and also our guide of which acts to catch. Enjoy!

FRIDAY

i-D Presents Main Stage

21.20-22.20 Solange

19.50-20.50 J HUS

18.30-19.30 2 Chainz

17.30-18.10 Loyle Carner

16.30-17.10 slowthai

15.30-16.10 Tiffany Calver



Noisey presents Stage 2

20.25-21.25 Cypress Hill

18.50-20.00 Kaytranada

17.40-18.25 FKJ

16.30-17.15 SG Lewis

15.30-16.10 Tara Lily

The Big Top

20.00-21.30 Solomun

18.30-20.00 Guy Gerber

17.00-18.30 Adriatique

15.30-17.00 TBC

SATURDAY

i-D Presents Main Stage

21.20-22.20 Chance The Rapper

19.50-20.50 Four Tet DJ Set

19.00-19.45 Giggs

17.35-18.35 Brockhampton

16.10-17.05 Lizzo

14.55-15.40 David Rodigan & the Outlook Orchestra

14.05-14.35 VanJess

13.15-13.45 Amber Mark

12.30-12.55 Adekunle Gold

Noisey presents Stage 2

20.35 21.20 Action Bronson

19.25-20.05 Children of Zeus

18.10 19.10 Ross From Friends

17.20-17.55 Tion Wayne

16.45-17.15 Buddy

16.00-16.40 Paces+Faces Sounds

15.15-15.55 Take A Day Trip

14.45-15.10 Cozy Boys

14.00-14.40 Cupcakke

13.05-13.45 Phony PPL

12.30-12.55 DJ

The Big Top

20.00-21.30 Charlotte De Witte

18.30-20.00 Patrick Topping

17.00-18.30 Patrice Bäumel

15.30-17.00 Kettama

14.00-15.30 Paul Johnson

12.30-14.00 Alex Virgo

And here’s our guide to navigating the festival highlights...

THE TIME OUT GUIDE TO FRIDAY LOVEBOX

4.30pm

Head off from work early and spend your journey mulling over your first decision. You can either kick off proceedings at the Noisey Presents stage with electro whizzkid SG Lewis, OR – and we’re gonna subtly steer you in this direction – you can hit the i-D presents Main Stage with wildcard rapper Slowthai. Fresh from the release of his stupidly good debut ‘Nothing Great About Britain’ – a fizzing mix of on-point, working-class frustration and playful, witty wordplay – the young star is one of the most exciting new live performers in the country.

5.30pm

Stick around on the Main Stage because everyone’s favourite Ottolenghi-loving Londoner Loyle Carner is up next. Fingers crossed for sun, because his laidback rhymes are best served with a nice accompaniment of vitamin D.

6pm

And now, time for something a little different, courtesy of London Remixed UKG Orchestra over on The Sweet Spot stage. They’ll be belting out a host of crowd-pleasing UK garage favourites. Even if, now, in the sober light of day, you think you don’t want to sing along to Craig David – trust us. Come Friday night, you will definitely want to sing along to Craig David.

6.50pm

Pop back to the Noisey stage for acclaimed Canadian DJ/producer Kaytranada. Having worked with everyone from Anderson .Paak to Syd from The Internet, to AlunaGeorge, he’s not short of famous faces who’ve got his back.

7.50pm

What’s that over there on the Main Stage? ‘Did You See’ J Hus? (Ho ho ho, see what we did there?) Well even if you didn’t you should definitely go see this late addition to the Lovebox bill. Since emerging only a few years ago, the Stratford rapper has become a legitimate mainstream concern, fusing hip hop, dancehall, afrobeat and more into something genuinely forward-thinking.

9.20pm

Speaking of forward-thinking, it’s already time for headliner Solange. No longer just Beyoncé’s little sister but a true superstar in her own right. With 2016’s ‘A Seat at the Table’ and this year’s ‘When I Get Home’, the singer cemented herself as a songwriter capable of sonic experimentation and lyrical depth, exploring notions of black identity and confirming her position as an artist of true importance. Raise a glass.

THE TIME OUT GUIDE TO SATURDAY LOVEBOX

1.15pm

Your hangover might not enjoy the relatively early start, but you’ll be pleased you bothered when you’re having a shimmy to the soulful pop of New York’s Amber Mark on the Main Stage.

2pm

In the mood for something a little less, er… subtle? Cupcakke on the Noisey stage should do you fine. What do you mean, your Nan didn’t like her debut mixtape ‘Cum Cake’?

4.10pm

You’ve got a little bit of time to prepare before this one, but really, there’s no way you can truly ever be prepared for the sheer celebratory joy of Lizzo on the Main Stage. If this isn’t the sassiest, most empowering set of all-singing, all-dancing, all-leotard-wearing bangers you’ll see all weekend, then… well, it just will be. Don’t believe us? Then ask the icon-in-waiting’s tooting woodwind helper – Sasha Flute.

5.35pm

Stay right where you are because you’d be a goddamn fool to miss the self-styled ‘best boyband since One Direction’, Brockhampton. Helmed by Kevin Abstract, the hip hop collective tore the UK a new one when they first hopped over to these shores last year. Expect there to be a moshpit so big it’ll shut down Gunnersbury Park when they drop ‘Boogie’.

6.10pm

You’ll miss the start, but there’s just enough time to hop over to the Noisey Presents stage for the future house of Ross From Friends. If he gets annoyed that you skipped the beginning, just tell him you were on a break.

8pm/7.50pm

It’s a battle of the DJ titans now. Over on the Blu Stage’s AMP takeover, it’s Annie Mac, while on the Main Stage you’ve got Four Tet spinning the discs.

8.35pm

Headlining the Noisey stage, it’s the rapper and author of cookbook ‘Fuck, That’s Delicious’, the legendary Action Bronson. Now coming towards a full decade in the game, the New Yorker has no shortage of favourites in his arsenal, from ‘Actin Crazy’ to ‘Baby Blue’, featuring a certain...

9.20pm

…Chance The Rapper, who’s your Main Stage headliner. Whether he can hotfoot it between sets to make a guest appearance, we cannot say, but we can hazard a guess that his set of gospel-influenced hip hop should sound pretty damn epic backed by the Saturday sunset. No chances needed, he’s a dead cert.

Lovebox is at Gunnersbury Park on Fri Jul 12-Sat Jul 13. Check out more great festivals taking place in London this summer here.