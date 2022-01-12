Infections and hospitalisations are on the decrease, allowing for possible changes to Plan B measures soon

According to official ONS numbers interpreted by public health director Professor Kevin Fenton, London is likely to have passed its peak of Omicron infections, with both cases and hospitalisations on the decrease.

The peak of 4,074 daily cases happened last Wednesday and numbers have since dropped.

The capital was swept by cases of Omicron in November, one of the latest variants of Covid-19.

Infections soared so high in December that Mayor Sadiq Khan declared a ‘major incident’, and the country met new records of infections.

In late December, the Evening Standard reported that one in 15 people in London had Covid, making it the highest proportion of cases in England.

Despite being more contagious than previous strains, Omicron is believed to cause milder symptoms and illness.

Nonetheless, Professor Fenton has warned that the infection rate is still very high, and that people should still get vaccinated, even if they have already contracted the virus.

Mayor Sadiq Khan told the Evening Standard that ‘it is right for there to be a review [of the Plan B advice] in a couple of weeks’ time’, and that while he couldn’t predict how the numbers would change, he would be ‘touching every piece of wood I can see hoping that the work from home rule goes.’

