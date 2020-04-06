Grace Jones’s Meltdown has been postponed until 2021

It’s just been announced that Grace Jones’s Meltdown is the latest London music festival to become a casualty of the global pandemic, but all is not lost.

The Southbank Centre has said that Meltdown, its highbrow, multi-day music festival, which has been going since 1993 and boasts a different curator each year, will not take place in 2020.

Instead, this year’s festival, the twenty-seventh, which singer, actress and style icon Grace Jones was due to curate, will take place from June 11 to 20 2021, and every act that was due to play has confirmed they can play the new dates. Phew!

So, while it may be a longer wait than promised, you’ll still be able to see her spectacular line-up including Solange, Peaches and Skunk Anansie (fronted by recent ‘The Masked Singer’ wild card Skin) all take pride of place on the line-up. Jones has saluted her reggae roots by booking the legendary Lee Scratch Perry, himself a former Meltdown curator, who will be performing with dub producer Adrian Howells, and ‘The Harder They Come’ icon Jimmy Cliff. Her Meltdown also boasts a strong African presence courtesy of Senegalese superstar Baaba Maal and revered Malian musician and women’s rights campaigner Oumou Sangaré, plus two sets from much-loved South African choral group Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

So while you may be disappointed by the postponement, Grace Jones’s visionary line-up is definitely worth the wait.

