Green Day at London’s Wembley Stadium: timings, tickets and everything you need to know

It’s the moment all emo kids have been waiting for. Green Day will bring their The Saviours Tour to London this summer, celebrating 30 years of Dookie and 20 years of American Idiot. Chuck on your baseball shirt, spike up your hair and get ready to scream to pop-punk emo bangers like ‘Basket Case’, ‘Jesus of Suburbia’ and, of course, ‘Boulevard of Broken Dreams’.

The last time Green Day played a gig in the Big Smoke they appeared for a secret set at a random Covent Garden pub. Pretty cool stuff. But this is the chance to catch them in a proper stadium show. If you’re heading to the London gig, here’s everything you need to know about Green Day at Wembley this June.

When are Green Day playing Wembley?

Green Day will play Wembley on Saturday June 29.

What time do doors open?

Doors to Wembley Stadium will open at 4.30pm.

What time will Green Day come on stage?

Green Day should come onstage at around 8pm. Here are the exact timings for Saturday:

Maid Of Ace - 5.35pm

Nothing But Thieves - 6.35pm

Green Day - 8pm

What’s the seating plan?

You can check out the Wembley seating plan and the view from your seat on the Wembley website here.

Who's supporting Green Day?

Green Day will be joined by fellow rock bands Maid of Ace and Nothing But Thieves.

Has the setlist been released?

An official setlist hasn’t been released yet, but it’s expected that Green Day will play Dookie and American Idiot in full to celebrate the albums’ anniversaries. The band has also been throwing in a couple of covers and a few extras. Based on recent shows, here’s what the Green Day setlist could be.

The American Dream Is Killing Me Burnout Basket Case Longview Welcome to Paradise She In the End When I Come Around F.O.D. Know Your Enemy (with fan on stage) Hitchin’ a Ride Minority Dilemma Brain Stew American Idiot Jesus of Suburbia Holiday Boulevard of Broken Dreams Are We the Waiting St. Jimmy Give Me Novacaine She's a Rebel Extraordinary Girl Letterbomb Wake Me Up When September Ends Homecoming Whatsername Bobby Sox Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)

Can you still get tickets?

Yep, there are still tickets going for Green Day at Wembley. There are a few on Ticketmaster, and they range from £75 to more than £200.

What’s the weather going to be like?

At the moment the forecast is light clouds with highs of 23C, but this could change. Keep an eye on the weather forecasts on the day on the Met Office's website here, or on your mobile app.

What’s Wembley Stadium’s bag policy?

Each person attending the show is only allowed one bag, no bigger than an A4 piece of paper. Wembley is pretty strict with its bag policy, so check the specific dimensions here to avoid being denied entry to the stadium.

Certain items are obviously banned, primarily anything that could be used as a weapon including aerosol cans and hard metal water bottles. You can bring clear, soft, empty water bottles. There's a full list of what you can and can't bring into the stadium here.

Everyone is subject to security checks too, so make sure you leave plenty of time.

