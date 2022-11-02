Greggs has announced Festive Bake Brunches with unlimited pastry and booze

It’s that time of year again. As the Christmas spirit rolls into town, our favourite foodstuffs get a festive makeover. There are massed Christmas sandwiches on the horizon, and this year Greggs is weighing in on the action with a Festive Bake Brunch series.

Lest we forget the vegan-sausage-roll baby Jesus palaver, the pastry don is hoping to redeem itself with a series of events to mark the return of its seasonal products, serving up pastry squares stuffed with only the most Christmassy ingredients.

A coveted free ticket to the brunch will grant you 75 minutes to scoff as many sausage rolls, Festive Bakes and sweet treats as you can cram into yourself, alongside a variety of Greggs-inspired beverages, including a Sausage Roll Sour, Greggspresso Martini, Sugar Strand Daiquiri, Greggs No-Aperol Spritz and Festive Fizz. Of course, there’ll be vegan and non-alcoholic options too. And Hunsnet will be there to power the party, bringing a full DJ set, live performances and Christmas medleys.

Tickets drop on Friday November 4 at noon via DesignMyNight and Greggs social channels. There will also be events taking place in Newcastle and Manchester later in the month.

It really IS the most wonderful time of the year.

Festive Bake Brunch, 46 Great Eastern EC2A 3EP. Sat Nov 12, 1pm-6.15pm. £5 booking fee, refunded on attendance.

