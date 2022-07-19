Roll up, roll up! Steak bake heavyweight Greggs has opened a mega new store in London’s West End. The pastry paradise launched its flagship on July 18 at 1 Leicester Square.

And it wasn’t a modest affair. To celebrate the opening of this, frankly historic, Greggs in London’s mecca of luxe cinemas and not-so-luxe hen parties, they rolled out a regal Greggs-blue carpet and recreated all the glam of a glitzy film premiere, paps and all. We heard that Leo was there snaffling the vegan sausage rolls.

Hundreds of Greggs-heads lined up in the sweltering heat to get their hands on their favourites, which included sausage rolls, steak bakes and lots of vegan options too.

Greggs megafan and drag icon Pasty Kween was also there to welcome hungry attendees, sporting a bespoke sausage-roll dress to (grease) mark the occasion.

Now that the store is officially open, you can also skip the queue and make Click + Collect orders via the Greggs App.

It’s safe to say people are excited about this, because Greggs fanatics have been drooling over their keyboards and screens in anticipation since the new store was first rumoured on the baked-goods Twittersphere back in November 2021.

In even more good news, the new ‘MegaGreggs’ at 1 Leicester Square isn’t the only bun they’ve got in the oven, as the Newcastle-based bakery is planning to open more shops in the city as they expand. The new store will also help to create 55 jobs for London.

See you down there! We’ll be donning our Greggs X Primark bucket hat and sliders and making a beeline for the bakes.

Greggs, 1 Leicester Square. Mon-Sat 6am-11pm; Sun 7am-11pm.

Nightclub Space 289 is shutting down for good.

The Museum of London is having a big leaving do.