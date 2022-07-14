Roll up, roll up! Steak bake heavyweight Greggs is opening a mega new store in Leicester Square next week. There’ll be aromas of gently toasting baked goods for all of central London to enjoy as the pastry paradise opens the doors of its flagship store on July 18 at 1 Leicester Square.

And it won't be a modest affair, because to celebrate the opening of this, frankly historic, Greggs in London's mecca of luxe cinemas, they’ll be rolling out a regal Greggs-blue carpet and recreating the glam of a glitzy film premiere, paps and all. We heard that Leo’s going to be there to snaffle a few vegan saussie rolls.

The store opens from 11.30 am and Greggs-heads better get down there early, because the first 200 to elbow their way past the screaming fans and through the doors will get a free sausage or vegan sausage roll and a glass of bubbly.

It’s safe to say people are excited about this, because Greggs fanatics have been drooling over their keyboards in anticipation since the new store was first rumoured on the baked-goods Twittersphere back in November 2021.

In even more good news, the new 'MegaGreggs' at 1 Leicester Square isn't the only one they've got in the oven, as the Newcastle-based bakery is planning to open more shops in the city as they expand. The new shop will also help to create 55 jobs for the local area.

See you down there! We'll be donning our finest Greggs X Primark bucket hat and sliders and making a beeline for the bakes.

