Hackney Foodbank is struggling to cope with demand this Christmas

By Samantha Willis Posted: Thursday December 12 2019, 6:44pm

When most of us think of Christmas, we think of gluttony. Gorging on copious Quality Street chocolates after a four-course dinner, complaining profusely about yet another leftover turkey sandwich – maybe even forcing down a few glasses of Baileys, which considering its ingredients and nutritional value, could be considered a dessert.

However, for many Londoners this Christmas, the reality will be much different. The festive period will be a reminder of just how tough things are. 

An article published by the Hackney Gazette earlier this week claims that Hackney Foodbank is close to breaking point as it struggles to cope with a 54 percent increase in the number of people using its services this year.

Hackney's poverty rate (36 percent) is almost 10 percent higher than the national average, according to data published by the Trust for London.

So when you’re trying to shove that last tube of Pringles into the kitchen cupboard, perhaps put aside the surplus tins of vegetables for those less fortunate than you.

Full details of how to donate can be found here.

