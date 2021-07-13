London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
You can make your own knickers in Hackney.
Miss CroftonYou can make your own knicks in Hackney.

Hackney is getting a knicker-making school

You can craft your own undergarments in the East End

By Jess Phillips
Advertising

The East End is all over the underwear business. So, much so, it’s launching a knicker school.

Ethical underwear brand Miss Crofton is starting twice-monthly workshops at former printworks Hackney Downs Studios. The exclusive classes for beginners are intimate and socially distanced, with three people being taught how to cut and sew briefs and bras by brand founder Georgia Campbell at each session.

You’ll start by choosing your fabric – which is sustainably sourced from local end-of-roll materials – followed by elastic and trims. Then you’ll cut and sew your way to some sexy smalls.

Campbell is a pro at catering for plus-size and trans-femme bods too. Have a quick nose at Miss Crofton’s model-free, stretchmark- and muffin-top-inclusive socials and you’ll see that Victoria’s Secret 2.0 this is not.

Miss Crofton came to life in 2009 when Campbell started making bespoke underwear from her bedroom in Crofton Road, Camberwell, to be sold at East End markets. Then she went global, stocking boutiques from Portland to Tokyo. Even national retailers such as Urban Outfitters are in on the action.

Bridget Jones bloomers, be gone!

The next workshops run on Sun Aug 8, noon-3pm and Wed Aug 25, 7-10pm. Find out more on the website.

The best markets in London.

Nine craft kits to order that will keep you entertained during lockdown.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.