Hackney is getting a knicker-making school

You can craft your own undergarments in the East End

You can make your own knicks in Hackney.

The East End is all over the underwear business. So, much so, it’s launching a knicker school.

Ethical underwear brand Miss Crofton is starting twice-monthly workshops at former printworks Hackney Downs Studios. The exclusive classes for beginners are intimate and socially distanced, with three people being taught how to cut and sew briefs and bras by brand founder Georgia Campbell at each session.

You’ll start by choosing your fabric – which is sustainably sourced from local end-of-roll materials – followed by elastic and trims. Then you’ll cut and sew your way to some sexy smalls.

Campbell is a pro at catering for plus-size and trans-femme bods too. Have a quick nose at Miss Crofton’s model-free, stretchmark- and muffin-top-inclusive socials and you’ll see that Victoria’s Secret 2.0 this is not.

Miss Crofton came to life in 2009 when Campbell started making bespoke underwear from her bedroom in Crofton Road, Camberwell, to be sold at East End markets. Then she went global, stocking boutiques from Portland to Tokyo. Even national retailers such as Urban Outfitters are in on the action.

Bridget Jones bloomers, be gone!

The next workshops run on Sun Aug 8, noon-3pm and Wed Aug 25, 7-10pm. Find out more on the website.

The best markets in London.

Nine craft kits to order that will keep you entertained during lockdown.