Hackney is getting two new sculptures to honour the Windrush Generation

The permanent public sculptures will be the first of their kind in the UK

On the second ever Windrush Day (June 22), Hackney Council has announced that it’s commissioned two new public artworks to honour the borough’s Windrush Generation.

Artists Thomas J Price and Veronica Ryan (pictured above) have been commissioned to create the sculptures, which will be unveiled in 2021.

Price will use photo archives, observations and digital 3D scans of Hackney residents from the African Caribbean diaspora to create a large bronze sculpture, which will be installed outside Hackney Town Hall.

Ryan’s work will be a series of marble and bronze sculptures celebrating Caribbean fruit and vegetables, inspired by her visits to Ridley Road Market as a child with her mother, after they moved from Montserrat.

Hackney council has also announced plans to review the role of statues and the naming of landmarks, streets, parks and other public spaces, to reflect the borough’s diversity.

Mayor of Hackney Phillip Glanville said the works will represent the council’s commitment to honouring the contribution the Windrush Generation has made to the borough.

He added: ‘It is a clear example of our ongoing efforts to reflect on and celebrate our migrant history, recognising it and Black history as an essential and valued part of Hackney and who we are as a borough.’

Sadiq Khan has ordered a review of London’s landmarks including slave trader statues.

These archive photos show the Windrush generation arriving in London.

Share the story