‘Hamilton’ is auditioning for a new cast: don’t miss your shot

Rather than stuffing the initial West End cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s visionary musical with big names and Broadway veterans, the London run for ‘Hamilton’ went for a mostly UK, mostly unknown cast – and it paid off big time, with rapturous reviews greeting its opening last month.

Though it’s only currently booking until July, the show is clearly going to run for aeons, and a recent Facebook post indicates that producer Cameron Mackintosh is looking to hire performers for a one-year contract, with rehearsals starting on October 8.

They’re looking for ‘singers who rap’ and ‘hip-hop dancers’ in their twenties and thirties, with the implication that more or less every role is potentially up for grabs (with the exception of King George III, who is explicitly excluded). Reflecting the commitment to diverse casting, the notice stipulates that ‘while artists of all ethnicities will be considered for the production, it is an intrinsic requirement of the show for the majority of the company to reflect a range of BAME backgrounds.’

Send your CV and photo to hamiltoncasting@camack.co.uk ASAP, with auditions taking place in the next couple of months. It’s your chance to be part of the room where it happens…

‘Hamilton’ is at the Victoria Palace Theatre until Jul 28.