Harry Potter fans have been told NOT to go to King’s Cross for ‘Back to Hogwarts Day’ this September

In what is no less than a Dementor-worthy vibe kill, London’s Harry Potter fans are being told not to attend King’s Cross station on September 1 for the start of the new Hogwarts term.

Traditionally, every year fans cram their robe pockets with chocolate frogs and amass at the fictional Platform 9 ¾ to count down the departure of the Hogwarts Express. The station cordially complies, making hoax tannoy announcements and adjusting the departures board to suit.

But what started as a modest gathering has seen its numbers soar in recent years, with 2023’s edition boasting spinning wands, Butterbeer and tonnes of Hazza P giveaways. Now it appears that the havoc caused by all those feverish wizard fans has gotten too much.

Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD) a global media conglomerate with a portfolio that includes theme parks, sports channels, and cinemas, has urged fans to put down their wands and stay away. It said: ‘There will be no event, departure board, or countdown at the station this year.

‘Instead, everyone is invited to tune in and join proud Hufflepuff and King of the Jungle, Sam Thompson in a celebration of Back to Hogwarts on the official Harry Potter YouTube channel at 11:00am BST.’

While a virtual party sounds a little less chaotic, it isn’t quite the same. But fear not, Potterheads – plenty of other IRL events will mark ‘Return to Hogwarts’ this year. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’s theatre Movement Director Tash Holway will host a ‘Wand Dance Workshop’, while selected cinemas will run special screenings of the Harry Potter films between now and September 1.

Seeking more Hogwarts-inspired magic? Here’s a list of London’s best Harry Potter tours, walks, and more.

