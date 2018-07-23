Has Hackney nightlife been put to bed?

Hackney Council have unanimously approved plans that will tightly restrict new nightlife spots in the borough.

Rife with pub and club brilliance and heritage, it comes as no surprise that Hackney dwellers gave the idea a big old thumbs down. In a consultation about imposing midnight curfews on new Hackney venues, 73 percent of replies were opposed to the plans. Despite that, councillors voted to implement the policy, which will see new nightlife institutions closing at 11pm on a weekday and 12 midnight on a weekend. Should any of these new venues want to open later, they'll have to prove certain things to Hackney Council, such as that they won't create 'anti-social behaviour'.

Originally suggested as a way to create a harmonious and non-disruptive Hackney, the idea is far from new. Shoreditch has operated a 'Special Policy Area' since 2015, where many watering holes are already under curfew. The existing policy area is expected to broaden as a result of the new plans.

Sadiq Kahn's first appointed Night Czar, Amy Lamé has faced backlash following the announcement, with many suggesting that she is not carrying out her role in preserving London nightlife. Following the controversy, Lamé tweeted that she has called for an emergency meeting with the Hackney Mayor, despite previously remaining apathetic with regards to the plans.

The controversial announcement has also been the catalyst for a protest that will take place on July 27 outside Hackney Town Hall.

While venues such as The Last Days of Shoreditch prepare to close their doors, and worries grow that the proposed plans will hinder creativity in the borough, existing Hackney nightlife meccas will continue to thrive as the curfews are currently only reserved for new institutions.

