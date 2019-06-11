Have a wizard Father’s Day with this free ‘Harry Potter’ screening in Leicester Square

There aren’t many better ways to spend time as a family than hunkering down and watching a film together. And with Father’s Day this weekend, a recent nationwide survey has been on the hunt to find the UK’s favourite movie franchise to watch as a family.

The results of the survey, which was conducted by DiscoverLSQ (Discover Leicester Square), are perhaps unsurprising. Out of all those blockbusters, it was the ‘Harry Potter’ saga that notched up the most votes. To celebrate the fact that we’re all still a bit Potter-mad – and the fact that it’s Father’s Day – there’s a free screening of ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ at Leicester Square’s Cineworld this Saturday.

The screening of ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ takes place on Saturday (June 15). Entrance is from 10am, with the screening beginning at 10.30am. Tickets are free but limited and are available on a first-come-first-served basis. So surprise your dad this Father’s Day with a trip to Hogwarts – register for tickets here.

