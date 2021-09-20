Seven screens. A members’ bar. 4k laser projectors (not entirely sure what those are). ‘Fantastic legroom’ (definitely know what that is). Yep, there’s an ace new cinema in town, in Finny Park to be specific. The latest offering from the ever-dependable Picturehouse group is a real beaut and we look forward to testing its pick 'n' mix facilities.

By and large the cinema is a very cheery space indeed, featuring a specially commissioned Founder Members’ Wall. The first 1,000 member signees will have their names on display for all to see, in a classic piece of middle-class interior-design cultural virtue signalling.

Photograph: Ben Rowe

Slightly more surprising is a mural in the lobby by splash-it-about British painter Dale Lewis (incorrectly described as an ‘abstract artist’ by the Islington Gazette). It’s a whopper measuring seven by five metres and is intended to ‘celebrate the rich cultural history and the diverse communities of the local area’. However, the end result, ‘No Place Like Home’, is quite alarming, and might even make you think twice about mingling with the ‘diverse communities of the local area’, since they appear to be creepy gothic toreadors, multilimbed homunculi in football boots, harlequin-faced wasps and rabid bad-trip polka-dot dogs. Basically, if you’re a child or otherwise of a nervous disposition it will scare the living crap out of you and possibly put you off going to the movies for life.

Photograph: Ben Rowe

On a less cultural note, tickets for the new James Bond film starring Time Out cover star Lashana Lynch, ‘No Time to Die’, are on sale now and it opens at Finsbury Park Picturehouse on September 30. I mean, thank God that wasn’t the title of Dale Lewis’s brief.



Finsbury Park Picturehouse, 17 City North Place, N4 3FU. Opening soon.

There are two brand spanking new tube stations on the Northern line.

Wimbledon’s rainbow crossing is back and looking better than ever.