London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Rainbow zebra crossing with text 'look both ways'
Photograph: Love Wimbledon

Wimbledon’s rainbow crossing is back and better than ever

It’s been updated to include representation for Black and trans Pride

Written by
Chiara Wilkinson
Advertising

Way back in 2019 – when people still had to Google the word ‘pandemic’ – a rainbow zebra crossing came to Wimbledon to celebrate Pride's fiftieth anniversary. The pop of concrete colour hung around for a bit until some pesky roadworks came and swiped it from the space. But now, it’s back: this time with an updated look that literally stops traffic. 

Situated outside New Wimbledon Theatre in Merton, the relaid crossing now includes representation for Black and trans pride with additional colours added to the flag design. It’s a nod to Hate Crime Awareness Week, which kicks off on October 9 and will be focussing on trans hate. 

An arial view of the pride flag crossing
Photograph: Love Wimbledon

Speaking about the crossing, Councillor Marsie Skeete, Cabinet Member for Women and Equalities, said: ‘We’re so happy to welcome back the Wimbledon crossing – it is a wonderful symbol of Merton’s inclusivity.’ 

Of course, it will take more than a few licks of rainbow paint to actually make a difference to diversity and inclusion in London, but it sure does look nice.  

Wimbledon’s rainbow crossing is next to 93 The Broadway, SW19 1QG. 

Japan House has unveiled an eye-popping zebra crossing.

Here’s the best things to do in London this week.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.