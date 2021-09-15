Way back in 2019 – when people still had to Google the word ‘pandemic’ – a rainbow zebra crossing came to Wimbledon to celebrate Pride's fiftieth anniversary. The pop of concrete colour hung around for a bit until some pesky roadworks came and swiped it from the space. But now, it’s back: this time with an updated look that literally stops traffic.

Situated outside New Wimbledon Theatre in Merton, the relaid crossing now includes representation for Black and trans pride with additional colours added to the flag design. It’s a nod to Hate Crime Awareness Week, which kicks off on October 9 and will be focussing on trans hate.

Photograph: Love Wimbledon

Speaking about the crossing, Councillor Marsie Skeete, Cabinet Member for Women and Equalities, said: ‘We’re so happy to welcome back the Wimbledon crossing – it is a wonderful symbol of Merton’s inclusivity.’

Of course, it will take more than a few licks of rainbow paint to actually make a difference to diversity and inclusion in London, but it sure does look nice.

Wimbledon’s rainbow crossing is next to 93 The Broadway, SW19 1QG.

