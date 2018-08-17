Have your say on the future of Hornsey Town Hall Arts Centre

It’s been dubbed ‘north London’s Barbican’, but will it live up to the hype? Well, that’s down to you because the arts operator in the Hornsey Town Hall redevelopment is launching a survey and public consultation that will call upon not just local residents but people across north London and beyond to shape its future as an arts centre.

Having secured a £30 million cash injection, urban regeneration specialist The Time + Space Co is on a mission to restore the iconic Hornsey Town Hall to its former glory and transform it into a community arts centre by 2020. And it wants to ensure those future facilities live up to the expectations of locals.

To put in your twopenn’orth, head to www.hthartscentre.com to sign up for the online survey, in which you’ll be asked to contribute ideas on topics including community, performance, events, workspace and hospitality.

Sign up here to get the latest from London straight to your inbox.