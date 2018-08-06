Hayley Atwell reveals co-star Ewan McGregor’s worst habit

We quizzed ‘Agent Carter’ star Hayley Atwell on what it was like filming the Pooh Bear fantasy drama ‘Christopher Robin’ with Ewan McGregor. And we had to ask: what’s his worst on-set habit?

‘Breaking into song,’ she reveals, ‘[and] always tapping his foot. He’s always got a tune going on in his head.’

It sounds like more of a blessing than a curse, if we’re honest. But then, we didn’t have to spend weeks on a film set with him.

In the movie, Atwell plays Evelyn, wife of hard-working family man Christopher (Ewan McGregor). It’s set in 1940s London and Christopher finds himself torn between family and job. Everything’s looking pretty grey until he bumps into childhood pal Winnie-the-Pooh. Cue Tigger, Eeyore, Piglet and the gang springing up and causing life-affirming mayhem.

Atwell answered our time-trial quiz Timed Out with three minutes on the clock.

‘Christopher Robin’ is showing in UK cinemas. Sadly you can’t watch it in a 100-acre wood. Instead, check out the summer’s best outdoor cinema screens.