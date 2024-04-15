Heathrow is officially one of the world’s best airports for food and drink

Going to the airport isn’t exactly fun. You have to be there hours in advance, separate all your liquids into a fiddly plastic bag, and shove all your belongings into an inadequately small wheelie suitcase. But airports do have one saving grace – the best ones have actually good restaurants, making the perfect opportunity to gorge yourself before heading off on your jollies.

According to a panel of experts put together by Food & Wine, Heathrow is the fourth best in the world when it comes to food and drink options before flying. Their Global Tastemakers panel praised Heathrow Terminal 5 for being ‘the best spot for dining in the United Kingdom's largest airport’.

For the fanciest of travellers, Heathrow was noted for having the Caviar House & Prunier Seafood Bar, as well as Gordon Ramsay Plane Food. Other restos for hungry travellers at T5 include Giraffe, swanky French joint La Belle Epoque (found inside the Sofitel) and the trusty Wagamama.

Heathrow couldn’t quite compete with Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore, or Tokyo-Narita International Airport in Japan, which came in first and second respectively. Dubai International Airport just nipped in ahead of Heathrow too, taking the third spot on the list.

Heathrow might have the best food options, but it is also the fourth busiest airport in the world. Meanwhile, iGA Istanbul Airport has been declared the best in the world.

