Help form the UK’s largest public artwork for women at this massive procession through London

Would you have marched alongside the suffragettes? There are loads of ways to practice what you preach but not many sound as fun, eye-catching or community-making as taking part in what could be the UK’s largest ever public artwork for women.

‘Processions’ aims to bring thousands of women together to pound the streets while wearing the iconic suffragette colours: white, violet and green. The idea is for the colours to band together so for one day, in cities across the UK, it will look as though the streets are waving one endless feminist flag.

More than 20,000 have signed up in London so far, and there will be plenty of banner-waving thanks to the creatives from St Guys and Thomas Hospital, Cardboard Citizens, Clean Break and Southall Black Sisters in London, who have been busy creating them.

Remember, the Representation of the People Act of 1918 only secured voting rights for some women, and the fight is far from won. So bring your best slogans and help create a twenty-first-century picture of feminism.

‘Processions’ takes place on June 10 in London, Belfast, Cardiff and Edinburgh. Sign up here.

