Help fund a festival to celebrate London’s trees

Trees are great, aren’t they? They turn streets into verdant avenues, empty lots into pocket parks and turn one of Europe’s biggest cities (that’s us) into one of its greenest. Now a group of tree lovers are trying to celebrate London’s metropolitan forest with an Urban Tree Festival, and they need your help to make it happen.

With a coordinated series of guided walks, talks and other activities, the Urban Tree Festival is due to take place next month on May 18-20. The organisers are fundraising to help keep ticket prices low, so more people can get involved in appreciating London’s green canopy. They’ve managed to raise 98 percent of their crowdfunding target so far, with three days to go until the deadline on Sunday morning. But unless they hit their target, they don’t receive any funding at all.

Head over to the campaign’s Crowdfunder page and (wood)chip in: your donation will be matched by the Trees For Cities charity. If you pledge a tenner you’ll automatically get a place at one of the festival’s sessions, from mindfulness in Ruskin Park to exploring the trees of Hampstead in the company of aptly named urban tree expert Paul Wood. Go on – don’t leaf them hanging.

