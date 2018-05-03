Help fund this genius alternative to plastic bottles

We’re not even half-way through 2018 but we’re already calling it – this is the year we’ve clued up to the evils of plastic pollution. With more plastic expected in the ocean than fish by 2050, a dark shadow has been cast over our penchant for polymers. But thankfully there are some genius solutions washing in with the changing tides. And here’s a new one: Londoner James Longcroft has pioneered a plastic-free, fully biodegradable water bottle, and he needs your help to get it on to supermarket shelves.

Choose Water’s bottle breaks down in just 2-3 weeks, compared with 450 years for a typical shop-bought bottle. It’s also completely non-toxic, containing only natural substances that benefit the ocean’s chemical balance. As well as combatting environmental issues, this refreshing invention will fight Africa’s water crisis, with all profits going to the charity Water for Africa. Impressed yet?

To start manufacturing this zero-waste hero for the general public, Choose Water needs to crowdfund £25,000. They passed the half-way mark in just one day and there’s a month left to raise the remaining sum. Head over to the campaign’s IndieGoGo page to donate (more than just) a drop in the ocean and make this eco beauty into reality.

Sign up here to get the latest from London straight to your inbox.