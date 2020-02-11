Help, I’m in love with my flatmate!

Got the hots for the person across the hall? Relationship coach Jo Barnett has this advice

First, question if the feelings are genuine. If you’re spending a lot of time with someone, you could confuse a friendship with love.

Look at it objectively: do they have the right qualities for someone you’d want a relationship with? Do you have similar interests? If you still want to pursue a relationship, you could use humour to test the water.

Say: ‘It’s funny, we get along so well that I wonder if we should go on a date!’. The slower you can build things the longer it’s going to last – don’t immediately move into one room.

If they don’t feel the same, accept it and focus on friendship. Try not to take it personally, and don’t ignore them or make it awkward.

Find out how these London housemates make it work