Help save one of London’s oldest restaurants (founded 1757)

The staff of Simpson’s Tavern say the landlord has locked them out of the premises with stock still in the fridges

Simpson’s Tavern in the City has been forced to close after its landlord suddenly changed the locks. As London’s oldest chophouse, it has been in business for an amazing 265 years. Dating back to 1757, Simpson’s is known for its atmospheric wood-panelled dining room and old-timey menu, serving up proper old-school English grub like steak-and-kidney pudding, pork chops and, er, ‘stewed cheese’. It also has possibly London’s quaintest address: 38½ Cornhill.

Its manager, Benjamin Duggan, called the landlord ‘cynical’ and its actions ‘unconscionable’. Duggan claims that staff have been locked out of the restaurant with stock still in the fridges, despite the rent for November and December already having been paid. The landlord in question is a Bermuda-based firm called Tavor Holdings.

In an attempt to save the historic eatery, the team has launched a Crowdfunder and a social-media campaign using #SaveOurSimpsons to spread awareness. The fundraiser has raised nearly £20,000 in less than 24 hours, but it’s still got a long way to go to reach its £385,000 target.

‘For 265 years we have stood, undaunted by fire, flood, world wars, plague (or pandemic – you choose) and even Liz Truss’s premiership. Today though we have been forced into closure by the actions of a cynical landlord. Carelessly removing a centuries-old City of London institution,’ the Crowdfunder said.

‘Our locks have been changed; our lights turned out. The team displaced with stock spoiling in the fridges as the Landlord refuses to engage, seemingly determined to deliberately close the business and remove from the City of London a landmark. A centuries-old venue who has placed host to generations of the market.’

In an Instagram post, Simpson’s added: ‘It would be a tragedy to see this historic institution lost.’ The campaign to save it has had a boost from former Time Out columnist Giles Coren, who described Simpson’s as ‘the very best of old London Town’ in a piece in the Times. And he’s been a judge on ‘Junior MasterChef’. It has been suggested that the City of London could list Simpson’s as an Asset of Community Value, which would make it vastly less attractive to potential redevelopers.