Whether you loved or loathed your commute to work, in our new socially-distanced world it’ll be changing drastically. After government announcements encouraging people to return to work if they can’t work from home, TfL is bracing itself for the largest number of passengers to visit its network since lockdown began. To help maintain social distancing and avoid overcrowding, the transport network has released a list of the capital’s 20 busiest stations.

The list includes stations across the city, such as Brixton, Liverpool Street, London Bridge, Walthamstow Central and Wood Green. Some of them have been marked ‘entry’, warning that queues to enter are to be expected, to allow two-metre social distancing ‘wherever possible’. TfL is asking people to completely avoid the stations marked ‘interchange’ at peak times.

Commuters have been asked not to use London’s public transport network unless absolutely necessary, travel outside of peak times (which are between 5.45am and 8.15am and 4pm and 5.30pm) where possible, wear a face covering when they can and, ideally, walk or cycle instead. One-way systems guiding people through the tube network are also being proposed. We can almost look back fondly on our old face-in-armpit tube journeys to work now!

