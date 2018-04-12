Here's how to enter the 2019 London Marathon

You've just watched your mate boss 26.2 miles around the capital and now you want to enter the London Marathon. Good on ya: but don't lace up your trainers just yet. Here's everything you need to know about entering.

The ballot opens in early May

The exact date is still tbc but once the ballot opens, you'll have five days to decide whether to take the plunge. You can find out more on the London Marathon website. It's a random draw - so good luck!

You won't know if you're in until October

That means you've got five months to convince yourself entering the marathon is a brilliant idea - or talk yourself out of it. Whatever the case, you've got nothing to worry about as you won't need to pay the entry fee (usually between £30-£40) unless you accept. Oh, and it's worth remembering that you'll need to be 18 years old on race day to take part.

Can't get a ballot place? You can always run for charity

Because everyone and their dog wants to run the marathon, ballot places are like gold dust. If your ballot application is unsuccessful, charities usually get a bunch of places ready and waiting. You'll just need to commit to raising a minimum amount.

There's another way to get a place (but there's a catch)

Speedy types who can nail a qualifying time at another running event can bid for a Good For Age place. It's applicable for any race you've run within the last two years, but the deadline for these applications is usually the end of June. If you can make the qualifying time for your age and gender (which will be pretty damn quick), there's no need to bother with the main ballot. Find out more here.

Keep your eyes peeled on the London Marathon website for more info.