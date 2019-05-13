Here’s how to get tickets for Madonna at the London Palladium

This is not a drill: the Queen of Pop is bringing her Madame X tour to the capital next year for a six-night London Palladium residency. As befits a maverick genius such as Madge, scoring tickets is a bit different to a regular gig, so: you’ll need to register for tickets at www.ticketmaster.co.uk/madonna on Thursday (May 16), then select the date and price band you want. Then, on May 26, you’ll find out whether or not you’ve got lucky. Kind of complicated? Perhaps – but bitch, she’s Madonna. And of course, before the gigs comes the ‘Madame X’ album – which is officially released on June 14 and has already birthed singles ‘Crave’ and the cha-cha-cha-tastic ‘Medellin’.

Madonna plays the London Palladium Jan 26-Feb 2 2020.