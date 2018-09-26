Hide the kitchen knives, a Bates Motel replica has popped up outside the Royal Academy

Art can be unsettling. It can make you recoil in disgust or feel a little bit vommy. Rarely, however, does a piece of art acutely bring to mind the prospect of being stabbed repeatedly with a kitchen knife.

Here to fill a gap that we honestly did not know we needed filling is PsychoBarn - a new, 30-ft replica of Bates Motel that’s currently sitting pretty (well, ish) in the Royal Academy of Art's Annenberg Courtyard.



It’s not an actual house, FYI, merely the front facade with a scaffolding back. And it’s purpose, says the RA, is to highlight the "polarities of good and evil”.



It'll be there until March 2019, and it’s free to view. Because hey - you might end up having blood-strewn nightmares, but at least you won’t have to pay for the pleasure.



