Hollywood tweets pay tribute to Sean Connery, after his death

He was James Bond. He was Captain Ramius. He helped bring down Capone, was the man who would be king and the tough bastard sergeant who endured ‘The Hill’. Today, Sean Connery passed away, but thanks to a wealth of indelible roles and glorious performances, he has already sailed into film history.



From an Edinburgh milk round to Hollywood, via the Royal Navy, bodybuilding, the London stage – not to mention Dr No’s lair – he had a career less ordinary. He finally scored an Oscar with his Irish beat cop in ‘The Untouchables’, got one of cinema’s most unforgettable mullet trims in ‘The Rock’, and left us hoping against hope that ‘Sir Billi’ wouldn’t be his last film role.

His judgment on screen was never less than impeccable: his line readings inspired a billion terrible impressions and he could elevate the more finely crafted material and the worst kind of tosh equally with his craft and charisma.

He’ll be missed by film lovers. He’s already being missed by his collaborators, co-stars and other movie luminaries who knew him and worked with him. From his old mate Michael Caine to Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, here are the tributes they’ve shared on Twitter:

Sean Connery A Great Star, Brilliant Actor and a wonderful friend. The Man Who Would Be King was THE KING — Michael Caine (@themichaelcaine) October 31, 2020

Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. He was the first actor to play James Bond on the big screen in Dr. No in 1962, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever followed. pic.twitter.com/VaFPHCM5Ou — James Bond (@007) October 31, 2020

Sir Sean Connery will be remembered for his talent, his charm, his wit and the many unforgettable roles he played, but he will always be Indy's dad to us. It was an honor to know and work with him and our hearts are with his family and loved ones.

Frank and Kathy pic.twitter.com/tTdd6TDbaO — Frank Marshall (@LeDoctor) October 31, 2020 💔 pic.twitter.com/NL7CAmayJ5 — Lorraine Bracco (@Lorraine_Bracco) October 31, 2020 “Grand Master Sean, Sempai , As a boy I marveled at your strength. As a male, coveted your cool, As a man, matured with your wisdom. You Challenged me to keep my SUN Rising and each day thereafter was GLORIOUS. “Tie on top, shorts on bottom”. Best’ gem ‘ever dropped on me. . pic.twitter.com/NU3Ghygg3g — WS (@wesleysnipes) October 31, 2020

Saddened by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. A wonderful man who I had the pleasure of working with in Time Bandits. We crossed paths many times over the years. Such immense talent and a vibrant human. And the only one of us to find The Holy Grail. pic.twitter.com/sNo4NtB6af — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) October 31, 2020 #RIPSeanConnery. What a screen icon. https://t.co/PQRg4uGJXX — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) October 31, 2020

Today, we honor a legendary actor, whose work—ranging from his Oscar-winning performance in "The Untouchables" to his years as James Bond—has left an indelible mark on our film community and our lives. Rest in peace, Sean Connery. pic.twitter.com/epYrPrd7P5 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) October 31, 2020 Every day on set with #SeanConnery was an object lesson in how to act on screen. But all that charisma and power- that was utterly unique to Sean . RIP that great man , that great actor . https://t.co/W8MQrFYlJ0 — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) October 31, 2020

R.I.P #SeanConnery Was an absolute pleasure working w him on #TheRock My intro to big budget #Hollywood #filmmaking — Tony Todd (@TonyTodd54) October 31, 2020

The loss of #SeanConnery hits hard. He was more than an extraordinary actor. He was a delight to paint. Always expressive. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/W7lfSWsTMo — Drew Struzan (@DrewStruzan) October 31, 2020

Saddened to hear about the death of Sean Connery. I didn’t know him but he was a remarkable actor. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) October 31, 2020

Only a few weeks ago I was wishing Sean all the best for his 90th birthday. Now, I'm very sad to be condoling with his family and friends. Of course, Sean Connery as James Bond inspired me personally but seems to have encapsulated an age, the Sixties. I... https://t.co/UQTGYSHJK1 pic.twitter.com/vtiJAWABvc — George Lazenby (@lazenbyofficial) October 31, 2020

Sean Connery was a legend, one of the greatest actors of all time. He provided endless entertainment for all of us & inspiration for me. I’m not just saying that because he was a bodybuilder who placed in the Mr. Universe contest! He was an icon. My thoughts are with his family. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 31, 2020

T 3707 - What is the date today ..

31 . 10 . 20 .. add up ➡️ .. 3 +1 is 4 .. then 1 = 5 .. then 0 .. then 2, so 4+1+2 = 7 .. then 0 ..

so .. 3+1+1+2 = 7 .. and 2 zeros before you get there ..

So .. 007 .. !!

Sean Connery passes away .. he gave life to 007 !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 31, 2020

All of us at MGM mourn the passing of the legendary Sir Sean Connery. His portrayal of James Bond remains one of cinema’s greatest contributions. We send our sincerest condolences to his family and to his many fans around the world. RIP. pic.twitter.com/HLd05vJBaq — MGM Studios (@MGM_Studios) October 31, 2020