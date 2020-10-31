LondonChange city
Subscribe
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Pel·lícula Atmósfera cero
Foto: PhenomenaAtmósfera cero

Hollywood tweets pay tribute to Sean Connery, after his death

‘He will always be Indy’s dad to us’

By Time Out Film
Advertising

He was James Bond. He was Captain Ramius. He helped bring down Capone, was the man who would be king and the tough bastard sergeant who endured ‘The Hill’. Today, Sean Connery passed away, but thanks to a wealth of indelible roles and glorious performances, he has already sailed into film history.

From an Edinburgh milk round to Hollywood, via the Royal Navy, bodybuilding, the London stage – not to mention Dr No’s lair – he had a career less ordinary. He finally scored an Oscar with his Irish beat cop in ‘The Untouchables’, got one of cinema’s most unforgettable mullet trims in ‘The Rock’, and left us hoping against hope that ‘Sir Billi’ wouldn’t be his last film role.

His judgment on screen was never less than impeccable: his line readings inspired a billion terrible impressions and he could elevate the more finely crafted material and the worst kind of tosh equally with his craft and charisma.

He’ll be missed by film lovers. He’s already being missed by his collaborators, co-stars and other movie luminaries who knew him and worked with him. From his old mate Michael Caine to Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, here are the tributes they’ve shared on Twitter:


Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox,

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.