Holy ship! Red Bull just announced six killer London boat parties

Whatever kind of dance music floats your boat, the newly announced event Red Bull Music Odyssey should be of interest to you.

On June 30, six different party boats carrying 50 DJs and musicians take to the Thames, each dedicated to a different wave of UK dance music – from dancehall to D&B. Along with a ‘captain’ – a headline artist – each vessel will be bursting with both seasoned seadogs and young whippersnappers of the respective genres.

The crews are shipshape. The house and techno boat has Scottish party-boy supreme Denis Sulta at the helm with support from deep house originator Larry Heard, while the jungle jetty will see timeless hero Goldie reeling in some fresh sea bass.

Joining the fleet is the UK rap boat with ‘Bad’ star Steel Banglez as the skipper while the UK radio ship has a load of hands on deck(s) (Flohio, AJ Tracey, D Double E, Heartless crew).

For the jazz and broken beat ship, Red Bull has lined up the blissful vocals of Peven Everett, and last but not least we’ve got the dancehall boat featuring Jubilee and Kranium. Blimey!

Every boat will set sail at the same time, creating an armada of top DJs on the capital’s river. Not in London? Don’t fear, the whole event will be broadcast live on Red Bull Radio.

Best bring your lifejackets – because these boats are going to get TURNT.

Who's playing each boat? Line-ups for Red Bull Music Odyssey.

Boat name: The Forever Dancer

Captain: Denis Sulta.

Guests: Larry Heard (live), Jocelyn Brown, Jayda G, Jamie 3:26, HAAi.

Boat name: The Roller

Captain: Kyrist.

Guests: Goldie, Storm b2b Flight and more.

Boat name: The Wave

Captain: Steel Banglez.

Guests: Mostack, Hardy Caprio, Ms Banks, DJ Semtex, Snoochie Shy, Loski.

Boat name: The Transmission

Captain: Julie Adenuga.

Guests: AJ Tracey, Heartless Crew, Slimzee b2b DJ Maximum Ft D Double E.

Boat name: The Boogie

Captains: Kamaal Williams and Moses Boyd.

Guests: Peven Everett, Bugz In The Attic, K15 b2b Shy One, Mafalda and more

Boat name: The Wine Up

Captain: Jubilee.

Guests: Kranium, Equiknoxx, Lisa Mercedez, Swing Ting ft Fox, Lil C.

Tickets for Red Bull Music Odyssey cost £25 and are available from www.redbull.com/odyssey from Friday May 25th. Bon voyage!