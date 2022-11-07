Since its grand opening in May, the Lizzy line has just kept getting better and better. First, it made a journey between Paddington to Canary Wharf a game-changing 17 brief minutes long. Then, TfL opened its new Bond Street station last month giving passengers direct access to Oxford Street. Now, all three routes have linked up to the central tunnel, making all journeys direct, and TfL has introduced regular Sunday services to boot.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan joined transport leaders yesterday as he tried out the new Sunday service, riding the £19 billion railway line from Stratford all the way to Paddington. The Mayor called this a ‘huge success’ for the new cross-capital route. The mayor’s trip marked the opening of direct routes across the line as well as a seven-day service for the first time since the Lizzy line launched in May.

Since its opening, the railway operated in three separate sections, meaning that passengers had to change trains at Liverpool Street and Paddington. Now, services from Reading, Heathrow and Shenfield are connected to the central tunnels, so no more changing trains anymore. Yippee!

