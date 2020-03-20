Host a Kore-eda season in your house with a half-price streaming deal

While cinemas across the country have closed down and many of the big film releases have been pushed back to later in the year, it doesn’t mean that you can’t get a film fix. To celebrate the release of Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s new film, ‘The Truth’, Curzon Home Cinema is hosting a Kore-eda season. Even better: Time Out readers can rent the director’s previous films at half price.

For those not in the know, ‘The Truth’ is a family drama starring Catherine Deneuve and Juliette Binoche as mother and daughter (iconic) about the blurred line between fact and fiction and how memory plays tricks on us. The film made its debut last year at the Venice Film Festival, but is finally out here now.

Given it’s a new movie, ‘The Truth’ isn’t included in the deal. But as part of Curzon Home Cinema’s A Touch of Kore-eda season, a number of the director’s stellar films are. These include ‘I Wish’, ‘Like Father, Like Son’, ‘Our Little Sister’, ‘After the Storm’, ‘The Third Murder’ and the Palme d’Or-winning ‘Shoplifters’. So why not spice up your social distancing and host your own Kore-eda season?

To take advantage of the offer, use the code KOREEDA. You can find out more information and see the full selection of films streaming on demand as part of Curzon Home Cinema’s A Touch of Kore-eda season here. ‘The Truth’ is available to stream on demand now.

Looking for more of the best films to stream right now? Check out our streaming hub here.