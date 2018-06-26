Hot town, Sculpture in the City – there’s a load of new public art in the Square Mile

Since its inception back in 2010, arty incentive Sculpture in the City has been livening up the skyscrapers of the Square Mile with a host of more colourful creations, a little closer to ground level.

Mixing well-known names with relative newbies, it plops a series of works (some old, some commissioned especially) next to the area’s notable landmarks – The Gherkin, The Leadenhall Building and the like, creating a mini sculpture park within the City.



This year, you’ll be able to wrap your eyes around established pieces from Tracey Emin, Marina Abramovic, Sarah Lucas and more, alongside offerings from three emerging female artists: Jyll Bradley, Amanda Lwin and Clare Jarrett.



Sculpture in the City is free to swing by because y’know… it’s outside, and runs from now until June 2019, when a whole new selection of will take its place. So even if you’re just popping to Pret on your lunch break, there’s really no excuse not to soak up a lil’ culture.



Sculpture in the City launches tomorrow (June 27)

