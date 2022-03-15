London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Photograph: Alamy
Photograph: Alamy

How locals saved Stockwell’s graffiti ‘hall of fame’

It survived redevelopment to become a thriving community space

Written by
Marcus Barnes
Advertising

Did you know that London is full of legal graffiti spots? These designated spaces, which are referred to as ‘halls of fame’, are outdoor galleries that give writers the opportunity to produce more detailed pieces than they would typically be able to in more illicit locations.

In Stockwell, just a short walk from Brixton’s high street, is a hall of fame managed by Boyd Hill, a graffiti writer known as Solo One. Hill took on the caretaking role around ten years ago. ‘I’d finish my piece [there], and then pick up the litter and stuff,’ he explains. But when housing association Network Homes took over the site, the hall of fame came under threat. Hill lobbied for the space, convincing developers of its cultural value.

In the end, Network Homes invested £1million in the makeover. ‘I’ve never come into a situation where a housing authority is actually quite open,’ Hill says. ‘Usually you’re either fighting against residents or people in positions of power who are overwhelming you.’ It’s a rare case of gentrification embracing existing culture and working with residents to maintain local harmony.

At Stockwell you’ll find a variety of graffiti styles, from complex letter-based pieces, to unified ‘productions’ (where several artists work together to use the same colour scheme and background). Graffiti writers paint there all through the week. At weekends, you might find 15 or 20 in action at one time.

Hill’s commitment to his hall of fame involves regular deep cleans, liaising with the housing authority and organising events to showcase the space, as well as maintaining the site’s Facebook page. ‘We’ve had a hip hop jam there; we’ve had Brixton Chamber Orchestra down,’ he says. ‘My vision is for it to be on the list of top ten places you’d visit in London. You go see Big Ben, you go to Leake Street [another hall of fame] and you come to a housing estate in south London to visit this amazing open-air gallery.’

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Love Local

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.