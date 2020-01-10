How Londoners can help fundraise for those affected by Australia’s bushfires

Support the bushfire relief efforts from London by donating money or attending one of the dozens of fundraising taking place across the city

A bushfire disaster on an unprecedented scale has unfolded across Australia in recent months. As the hot weather continues, the devastation caused by uncontrolled blazes is predicted to carry on, threatening thousands of Australian people and millions of animals and other wildlife.

You can support the bushfire relief efforts from London by donating money to registered charities or attending one of the many fundraisers happening in London. We've listed a few of our favourites below. If you can't make it to any of the events, check out the links to Australian charities below to see where you can donate or offer support or services.

The Lounge Down Under: Benefit for Australia's Wildlife

Archway’s Nightclub Kolis has put together a solid line-up of bands and DJs to raise money for Australia’s Wildlife Information and Rescue Service (Wires) which is working to protect wildlife affected by the bushfire crisis. There’ll be music and other kinds of performances, and all of the people on stage have agreed to be there for free. One hundred percent of all donations will go to charity.

Nightclub Kolis. Tube: Archway. Jan 24. Donations on the door, £10 suggested.

Australia Day Fundraiser Party



The Church, a club night loved by Aussie and Kiwi ex-pats, has been a sordid part of London’s Sundays since 1979 (though it has moved around quite a bit). The night currently lives at Inferno’s in Clapham. If you can face it, this edition will be donating 100 percent of door sales to the Australian Red Cross’s bushfire relief funds and Wires. If you’re curious about what goes on inside the infamous Inferno’s club, consider this your excuse to visit.

Inferno’s. Tube: Clapham Common. Jan 26. £15 standard entry.

Pedal for Possums – Australia Bushfire Wildlife Rescue Fundraiser

Millions of animals have been killed in the unprecedented bushfires with some species even facing extinction. This bike ride and scavenger hunt will be donating all entry fees to Wires. Meet at London Fields at 3pm to pedal around east and central London searching for clues. There’ll be prizes for the best-dressed bike and rider and the fastest person to reach the finish.

Various London locations. Sat Jan 11. £6 adv, £10 on the door.

Australia Day Bushfire Fundraiser

Bring along an Australian flag to this fundraiser aiming to raise £10,000 for the Australian Red Cross. Held in Canary Wharf’s Off Piste, a bar styled like an après-ski village, there’ll be Aussie tunes playing all day, pizza to eat and raffles and auctions held throughout the day. As the event organisers say, you can ‘do the right thing and have a good time doing it’. All ticket sales will go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery fund. If you’re unable to attend you can still contribute here.

Off Piste. Tube: Canary Wharf. Jan 25. £10.

Australia Fires: 12 Hour Fundraiser

The Two Brewers in Clapham has started a fundraising page for Wires and the Australian firefighters and is hoping to have a spike in donations at its 12-hour charity event, which runs from 2pm to 2am. To fill the time, there’s a massive line-up of 17 acts, both drag, and non-drag. But mostly drag.

The Two Brewers. Tube: Clapham Common. Jan 26. £8 on the door.

Sewing For Australia

If you don’t have any money to give you can still help with relief efforts. Make Town in Hackney is calling for volunteers to help sew together bat bags and joey pouches for Australian animals in need. Patterns and fabric will be provided, so all you need to bring are your nimble fingers. It’s free to pop along, but it has asked people to register on Eventbrite so the organisers know how many cups of tea to make.

Make Town. Hackney Central Overground. Sat Jan 11. Free.

Australia Day Relief and Celebration Dinner

Timmy Green, the Antipodean all-day diner in Victoria, puts on an annual dinner for Australia Day when it showcases some of the country’s best wine producers. This year, the restaurant will be donating all the profits from the evening to the Country Fire Associations (New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and South Australia), the Australian Red Cross and the Adelaide Hills Wine Region Fire Appeal.

Timmy Green. Tube: Victoria. Jan 25. £95.

Donate cash directly to these charities and relief efforts



Country Fire Authority (CFA)

The CFA site allows you to donate to volunteer- and community-based fire and emergency services organisations, which will help those affected by fires in Victoria.

Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery fund

Donations will help provide necessary funds for the Red Cross’s emergency responses to bushfires, training and coordination of volunteers and equipment supplies.

Fire relief fund for First Nations Communities

A fundraiser launched to offer direct, culturally sensitive support to First Nations peoples.

Wires

A major Australian wildlife charity working to rescue sick and orphaned animals from burning habitats.

Salvation Army Emergency Services

The Salvation Army will use funds for the distribution of emergency donations and providing meals to evacuees as well as first responders.

Givit

A not-for-profit organisation that is connecting those affected by the fires to donated items that they urgently need, such as clothes, prams and blankets. Givit coordinates the donations and gets them to the people and charities who need it. Unless you’re based in Australia, the best way to support Givit is through cash donations.

Find out more about beautiful Australia by heading over to our sister sites Time Out Sydney and Time Out Melbourne.