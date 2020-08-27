Masquerade performer and steel pan player A’sha Morris (aged 12) will be taking part in the online Carnival as a member of the Mangrove Mas Band

‘It’s sad [that Carnival isn’t happening] but at the same time, it’s fine, because we’re still allowed to let everyone celebrate at home through technology. [My Mas outfit is called] The Promised Land. It’s pink and it reminds me of a flamingo. I feel excited [when I wear it]. I feel like a queen.

‘It’s really fun, when you’re dancing on the streets, people want to take pictures of you and your costume. Everyone just joins in and I can wave my feathers around. I just feel alive.

‘[Recording for the online Carnival] was quite nerve-racking because I’d never done something like that before, but at the same time, because I’m very confident, I just let myself have fun. [On Carnival weekend] I’ll just be watching the show and dancing with my mum. Even if we’re not doing it on the streets, we’ll still have fun at home dancing together. I’ll definitely still wear my costume.

‘Carnival isn’t just one day to celebrate, it’s the whole summer.’

A’sha will be appearing on the Notting Hill Carnival Access All Areas 2020 Parade Channel on Aug 30 and 31. Register to watch here.

