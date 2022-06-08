London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Rail Strike
Photograph: icsnaps / Shutterstock.com

How the June rail strikes will affect London commuters

The RMT union has announced industrial action on June 21, 23 and 25

Chris Waywell
Written by
Chris Waywell
Advertising

In another massive blow for London’s endlessly suffering commuters, rail union the RMT has announced three days of train strikes for the capital, on Tuesday June 21, Thursday June 23 and Saturday June 25. Weird days to choose, you might think. Well, in the spirit of the recent threat to disrupt the Platinum Jubilee weekend celebrations, these days have not been chosen at random, but to coincide with people travelling to Glastonbury Festival and to an England v New Zealand test match. The UK-wide industrial action has been dubbed the ‘biggest rail strike in modern history’ – surely the cause for muted celebrations at best. The first day of the action coincides with a strike on London Underground for some added commuter pain.

So, how will the strikes potentially affect your London commute if they go ahead? Lines into London that have planned industrial action are: 

  • LNER
  • East Midlands Railway
  • c2c
  • Great Western Railway
  • South Eastern Railway
  • South Western Railway
  • Avanti West Coast
  • West Midlands Trains

In addition, Network Rail, responsible for maintaining the UK’s railways is also striking on those three dates. 

Some London routes will not be on strike, but they say that they are still expecting services to be affected by the action. These lines will not be on strike on those dates:

  • Southern
  • Thameslink
  • Great Northern
  • Gatwick Express

In a statement, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch explained the action:

‘We have a cost-of-living crisis, and it is unacceptable for railway workers to either lose their jobs or face another year of a pay freeze.’

Cold comfort for London’s commuters, though, especially those who have no option to work from home. 

We’ll update you when we have more info. 

Great summer music festivals in London

The best 2022 UK music festivals.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.