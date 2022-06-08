How the June rail strikes will affect London commuters

In another massive blow for London’s endlessly suffering commuters, rail union the RMT has announced three days of train strikes for the capital, on Tuesday June 21, Thursday June 23 and Saturday June 25. Weird days to choose, you might think. Well, in the spirit of the recent threat to disrupt the Platinum Jubilee weekend celebrations, these days have not been chosen at random, but to coincide with people travelling to Glastonbury Festival and to an England v New Zealand test match. The UK-wide industrial action has been dubbed the ‘biggest rail strike in modern history’ – surely the cause for muted celebrations at best. The first day of the action coincides with a strike on London Underground for some added commuter pain.

So, how will the strikes potentially affect your London commute if they go ahead? Lines into London that have planned industrial action are:

LNER

East Midlands Railway

c2c

Great Western Railway

South Eastern Railway

South Western Railway

Avanti West Coast

West Midlands Trains

In addition, Network Rail, responsible for maintaining the UK’s railways is also striking on those three dates.

Some London routes will not be on strike, but they say that they are still expecting services to be affected by the action. These lines will not be on strike on those dates:

Southern

Thameslink

Great Northern

Gatwick Express

In a statement, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch explained the action:

‘We have a cost-of-living crisis, and it is unacceptable for railway workers to either lose their jobs or face another year of a pay freeze.’

Cold comfort for London’s commuters, though, especially those who have no option to work from home.

We’ll update you when we have more info.

