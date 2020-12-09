How to fill your home with festive foliage

Whether you want to bring a little festive cheer to your WFH set up or go all out and really deck the halls, we ask the city's florists and Christmas tree specialists the best ways to bring some festive foliage into your home.

Amanda Brame Director of horticulture, Petersham Nurseries

‘Bring a little festive drama into your home: fill a container with potted plants such as hellebore Christmas Carol, ferns and indoor paperwhites or hyacinths. Add a few twiggy stems, foliage covered in berries and a pine cone or two.’

Veronika Kusak Director, Pines and Needles

‘Position your Christmas tree away from radiators and fireplaces. Trees drink more than you do at Christmas: around three pints of water a day. To pep your tree up, give it a slug of lemonade or crush an aspirin and mix it into the water.’

Nik Southern Founder, Grace & Thorn

‘Wreaths aren’t just for Christmas. Make yours last by using dried flowers and foliage on a moss wire-ring base. After Christmas, pop it above your mantelpiece or use it as a table centrepiece. Mix it up by swapping in seasonal flowers all year around.’

Alice Howard Owner, Botanique Workshop

‘Make “bunting” using leaves, sprigs of holly, slices of dried orange, pine cones, or even foliage you’ve foraged. Get a long length of ribbon and tie each item along it, spaced out like flags on bunting. It’s super-simple and would look lovely strung against a wall or hung over a mirror.’

