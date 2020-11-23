Six of the best Christmas hampers to see off 2020

You just can’t beat Christmas in London. We’re sure other cities feel the same way about their own festivities, but we all know that London is the place to be, come December. We love everything about it, the magical lights, the afternoon pub visits, the music blasted from every speaker, the dodgy jumpers and, of course, the hampers.

Opening up a wicker box of lush goodies that you’d never splash out on at any other time of year is adult equivalent of getting that toy you really wanted but didn't need. And now there are hampers for vegans, hampers for cheese-freaks, hampers for drinkers and hampers for keen eaters of every description available from London shops and restaurants this Christmas. Behold: six of the best.

