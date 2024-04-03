How to get around London during this week’s train strikes

Thousands of ASLEF drivers are striking this month over three dates – here’s everything you need to know about navigating the capital

Spring may have sprung but the train strikes aren’t letting up any time soon. It’s another month, another round of industrial action coming our way.

This April ASLEF train drivers will walk out for three days, affecting many national rail services in the capital. Separately, tube drivers will strike on one day in April and one in May.

Worried about getting around the capital during this period of industrial action? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here’s how to get around London on April’s strike days.

When are the April 2024 train strikes?

ASLEF train drivers at 16 rail companies will strike on April 5, 6 and 8, while there will also be an overtime ban on April 4-6 and 8-9.

More than 2,000 London Underground drivers who are ASLEF members will walk out on April 8 and May 4.

How to travel around London during the train strikes?

During the rail strikes on April 5 and 6 the tube, Overground, DLR, Elizabeth line and London buses should be running as usual.

The ASLEF strikes typically affect 16 train companies, some of which operate services in and out of London. These are all the lines that will be affected:

Avanti West Coast

CrossCountry

East Midlands Railway

Great Western Railway

LNER

TransPennine Express

C2C

Greater Anglia

GTR (Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern, Thameslink)

Southeastern

South Western Railway

Chiltern Railways

Northern Trains

West Midlands Railway

Read more here to find out which services will be affected on which days.

What about the tube strikes?

On Underground strike days things could be a bit tricky. As we've seen with previous tube strikes, action on April 8 and May 4 could majorly disrupt most of the lines in the Underground network.

London buses, the DLR, Overground and Elizabeth lines will still be running, but are likely to be busier than usual. We advise you to plan your journey ahead if you need to get around London on these days.

