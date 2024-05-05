London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Strike sign in London
Photograph: Nigel J. Harris / Shutterstock.com

How to get around London during this week’s train strikes

From Tuesday, thousands of ASLEF train drivers will walk out – here are the best ways to avoid travel chaos

Amy Houghton
Written by
Amy Houghton
Advertising

Well, here we are again. Another month, another round of rail strikes. Industrial action has been taking place on trains in London and across the UK for almost two years, so we should now all be well versed in finding alternative modes of transport. 

This month, ASLEF train drivers will be walking out for three days. If you need a reminder of how to get around the city while the strike is taking place, we’ve got you. Here’s everything you need to know. 

When are the May 2024 train strikes?

After several days of strike action in April, drivers across 16 train operators are striking from Tuesday, May 7 to Thursday May 9. There will also be an overtime ban in place from Monday, May 6 to Saturday, May 11

How to travel around London during the train strikes

The London Underground, Overground, DLR and Elizabeth lines will be running as normal all month. That includes during the rail strike. 

Bus strikes in southwest London were supposed to be happening from May 8 to May 10 then again from May 13 to 17. Those have now been called off, so you can expect buses to also be running as usual. 

The train lines that will be affected are: 

  • Avanti West Coast
  • CrossCountry
  • East Midlands Railway
  • Great Western Railway
  • LNER
  • TransPennine Express
  • C2C
  • Greater Anglia
  • GTR (Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern, Thameslink)
  • Southeastern
  • South Western Railway
  • Chiltern Railways
  • Northern Trains
  • West Midlands Railway

You can find a full breakdown of which operators will be affected on which days here

What about the tube strikes?

No tube strikes this month! Action scheduled on the London Underground for May has been called off. 

London train and tube strikes May 2024: everything you need to know.

Plus: When is the next train strike? Dates and affected lines in May 2024.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.