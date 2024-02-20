How to get tickets for Usher’s 2025 UK tour in London, including potential price

Everything you need to know about the pop superstar’s ‘Past Present Future’ tour in the UK

Say yeah (3X)! Usher is officially back. After the success of his Super Bowl halftime show, the singer has just announced a 2025 UK and Europe stadium tour, and he’s coming to London. Usher will be playing out noughties R&B bangers for three nights at the O2 Arena in April 2025 as part of his ‘Past Present Future’ tour.

From prices to general sale dates, here’s everything you need to know about getting tickets to see Usher in London.

When is Usher going on his UK and Europe tour in 2025?

The UK and European leg of the ‘Past Present Future’ tour will take place from April 1 2025 to May 1 2025.

When is Usher playing at London’s O2?

The ‘DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love’ singer will play London on April 1, 2 and 5.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale Thursday February 22 at 12pm GMT, and you can purchase tickets to the UK dates on Ticketmaster here. Tickets for European shows can be found here. Pre-sales went live at 10am local time today (February 20).

How much will tickets cost?

The exact price of Usher tickets in the UK hasn’t been released yet, but tickets to his US tour ranged from $168 (£133) for general admission to over $1,631 (£1,293) for VIP seats.

Where else is Usher touring as part of his 2025 European tour?

Usher will be hitting up Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin in his whistle-stop tour of Europe.

What’s been said about the tour so far?

Looking at the huge success of Usher’s Super Bowl show – with flashy costumes, high-energy choreography and surprise guests including Alicia Keys and will.i.am – the singer is likely to pull out all the stops on his nostalgic stadium tour.

‘Both a celebration of his 30-year career and a continuation of it… meticulously, mellifluously hitting his marks,’ the Guardian wrote in a review.

‘Europe, you ready?’ Usher said in a statement. ‘After the epic experience at the Super Bowl and the huge demand for shows across North America, I’m happy to announce I’m coming your way as well – for shows in London, Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin. This tour is both a celebration of the past 30 years and a glimpse into the future. We are just getting started!’

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Jon Pointing in Deptford is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.