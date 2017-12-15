How to make the most of the London Overground’s first all-night service this weekend

Something big is happening tonight. The London Overground is helping the capital edge its way to becoming a full-on 24-hour city by launching its first all-night services. But there’s a snag, it’s only running from Dalston Junction to New Cross Gate, which means no 4am ginger line journeys to Peckham Rye. It does stop at Hoxton, Shoreditch and Shadwell, so it’s a solid stretch for decent nightlife. Want to make the most of the first late night ride? Here are some of the events happening along the line this weekend.

Shoreditch High Street Overground stop

Lovely east London bookshop Libreria is putting on a special all-nighter to mark the launch of the 24-hour Overground. Stop by for music, poetry, Christmas storytelling and mince-pie munching from 6pm until 5.30am. The best part? You get to browse those paperbacks in the twilight. Libreria. Sat Dec 16. Free.

Hoxton stop

All-female DJ group Scratch Collective will be taking over the decks at Number 177 Bar & Kitchen this Saturday. Number 177 Bar & Kitchen. Sat Dec 16. Free.

Enter the winter grotto (aka a Dalston basement) of Burning Minge for a night of ’80s synth and performance art. It’s all in aid of The Albert Kennedy Trust, who help LGBT+ young people find supportive and caring homes. VFD. Sat Dec 16. £6.

Dalston Junction stop

Have an Ab-Fab night at Dalston Superstore's ‘Patsy’, an end-of-year holiday blow out with DJs Jaye Ward, J Aria and special guests. You won’t regret it, sweetie darlings. Dalston Superstore. Fri Dec 15. From £5.



Shadwell stop

Head to famous east London boozer The George for ‘Now That’s What I Call Christmas Covers’, an old-fashioned pub sing-song of naff classics. Oh, and there’s a limbo competition. Pace yourself, it’s on until 3am. The George. Fri Dec 15. £5.

Is London the best city in the world for theatre/art/music/nightlife/ eating/drinking/having fun? Take the Time Out City Life Index survey and fill us in.

Not bothered with the ‘ginger line’? Find things to do all over London this weekend.