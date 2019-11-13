Things to do in London this weekend
Sweet, sweet weekend! Welcome those precious days off with open arms and fill them with the best things to do in London on Friday, Saturday and Sunday
London is starting to sparkle with Christmas lights, twinkling trees and glistening ice rinks. It’s only November but festive events are popping up all over the city, from Syon Park’s Enchanted Woodland to a Rag Rug Wreath Making Workshop and the Primrose Hill Christmas Fair. Not feeling that Christmas cheer? Check out Soho Horror Film Festival instead. And whatever you do, don’t miss our event of the week Fringe! Queer Film & Arts Fest – it's a six day mix of queer cinema and DIY dance parties in east London. It’s beginning to look a lot like the weekend!
What’s on this weekend?
Fringe! Queer Film & Arts Fest
What is it?
A six-day mix of queer cinema and DIY dance parties in east London.
Why go?
Get involved in this year’s programme that’s jam-packed with rare films, panels, poetry, parties and workshops.
The one thing you should know?
If there’s one thing you should do is sing ‘Under the Sea’ at a drag-enchanted screening of ‘The Little Mermaid’.
Grown Up in Britain Weekender
What is it?
The Museum of Youth Culture presents its huge archive documenting the UK’s teenagers over the last 70 years.
Why go?
From slick-quiffed New Romantics and leather-jacketed punks, through to Mods with shiny scooters, the show is a deep dive into the influential scenes and subcultures that young people kickstarted.
The one thing you should know?
Along with thousands of images, there’ll projections, vintage motorcycles and a sound system pumping out tunes.
Syon Park’s Enchanted Woodland
What is it?
Syon Park’s Enchanted woodland transforms the 600-year-old gardens with a light display
Why go?
See the illuminating interactive lights light up the Great Conservatory, talk the glittering trail and snap pics.
The one thing you should know?
It’s almost always a sell-out so book in advance.
Soho Horror Film Festival
What is it?
Brace yourself for three days of new and obscure blood-curdling horror films.
Why go?
Many of the showings will be a first for the UK, so prepare to watch through fingers.
The one thing you should know?
Halloween’s not over yet.
#LoveNotLandfill Pop-Up Shop
What is it?
A pre-loved pop-up picked from charity shops by style-savvy influencers.
Why go?
Expect labels and one-offs at low prices. Plus, bonus points for helping the environment!
The one thing you should know?
All proceeds go to charity.
Digital Weekender
What is it?
A weekend of digital art.
Why go?
Get to know some of the UK’s leading new media artists and get involved in this sweet-sounding programme of digital performances, experiences, workshops and other interactive events.
The one thing you should know?
Most of the events are free.
Winter Craft Show
What is it?
What is it?
A modern take on a craft fair.
Why go?
Meet local designer-makers, join creative workshops like natural dying and still life drawing and pick up handmade pieces.
The one thing you should know?
A chance to buy some unique Christmas pressies.
Tits London Pop-Up Shop
What is it?
The breast pop-up shop in London is back championing female designers.
Why go?
Pick up cards, clothing, ceramics and more.
The one thing you should know?
10 per cent of all proceeds go toward CoppaFeel! Breast cancer charity.
Rag Rug Wreath Making Workshop
What is it?
A workshop with expert Elspeth Jackson where she schools you in the art of rag rugging.
Why go?
Don’t buy an unrecyclable plastic wreath and turn fabric scraps into a beautiful garland for your door.
The one thing you should know?
Now you know what to do with those Christmas socks from your Nan.
‘Streetstyle: From Teddy Boys to Grime Kids’
What is it?
Curated by Tory Turk the exhibition is a re-imagination of V&A's groundbreaking 1994 exhibition ‘Streetstyle, From Sidewalk to Catwalk’.
Why go?
See portraits of punks, skinheads, ravers and today’s grime fans in this exhibition charting the evolution of subcultures in the UK
The one thing you should know?
Head along to see rare pieces from the original exhibition including its Skinheads display, Zandra Rhodes’ Conceptual Chic collection from 1977 and more.
Hamish Pearch: ‘Nights’
What is it?
Catch young English artist Hamish Pearch’s show, which is filled with surreal, weird mushroom and toast art.
Why go?
There’s not mush-room for improvement, but you know it’s going to be the shiitake (sorry).
The one thing you should know?
Imagine a psychological trip through the English subconscious.
Tower of London Ice Rink
What is it?
Whizz around the moat of one of London’s most famous landmarks.
Why go?
Visit the fortress by the Thames for skating sessions with epic views of London in a grand historical setting.
The one thing you should know?
Brush off those skates and get practising those triple axels.
Patrick Staff: ‘On Venus’
What is it?
A new exhibition by Patrick Staff.
Why go?
Where his art is about transformation and gender, but it’s not a celebration. Revealing the brutality of day-to-day queer existence in a crushing society.
The one thing you should know?
It’s art that’ll turn your stomach and change your mind, but it’s damn powerful stuff.
Craft Half Marathon
What is it?
Help children in need, get fit and drink beer while you’re at it. Sign up to a half marathon or 10k with The Craft Half.
Why go?
They ask you to commit to a £150 fundraising target but you’ll get to sip six half-pints over the course of the race to sweeten the deal.
The one thing you should know?
Entry also includes a Craft Half t-shirt, a commemorative pint glass and access to the post-race Halfter Party – you know what they say: begin as you mean to go on.
‘& Juliet’
What is it?
A brand new West End musical is coming to town and it’s bringing the biggest bangers with it.
Why go?
This sublimely OTT West End musical sees Shakespeare’s Juliet return from the dead and head off on a girls’ trip to Paris.
The one thing you should know?
We dare you to not sing along.
‘Death of a Salesman’
What is it?
The Young Vic’s Wendell Pierce-led take on the Arthur Miller classic, in the West End.
Why go?
It’s a stunning rework that’s a must-see (and hopefully they’ve fixed the roof, too).
The one thing you should know?
Listen out for the jazz melodies that draft from voice to voice.
Hayman‘s Ginema Screenings
What is it?
Hayman’s of London are opening their Balham distillery doors for a gin-themed pop-up cinema
Why go?
Watch top flicks like ‘When Harry met Sally’ and ‘The Greatest Snowman’ while sipping fine gins and getting cosy on giant beanbags.
The one thing you should know?
Tickets include a goody bag, which contains a variety of classic cinema treats, and a £5 voucher towards a distillery tour.
‘Caroline Coon‘
What is it?
Rebellious, precise, erotic paintings by an old-school punk.
Why go?
It’s really rude and seriously in your face, but that just means it’s all the good stuff.
The one thing you should know?
The bigger message is saying that we’re all complicated, fluid beings.
Chelsea Enchanted Christmas Fair
What is it?
Pick up some early Christmas pressies at this luxury fair.
Why go?
Find all sorts of unique gifts from jewellery to stationery all made by independent designer-makers and local artisans.
The one thing you should know?
It’s all situated in the beautiful Chelsea Old Town Hall, so have a nosey around.
Being Human Festival
What is it?
A nationwide festival that removes academics from classrooms, putting talks, masterclasses and panels into pubs, cafés and public spaces.
Why go?
Explore what it means to be a human in the digital age and presenting a huge variety of arts and humanities research through talks, exhibitions and workshops.
The one thing you should know?
Look out for gallery take-overs, hands-on workshops and behind-the-scenes tours, on topics spanning everything from Moroccan hip-hop to LGBTQ+ histories.
Primrose Hill Christmas Fair
What is it?
Primrose Hill's annual festive fair.
Why go?
Watch the Hill’s famous dog show, eat street food, play at the fairground and see the Christmas lights being switched on
The one thing you should know?
All together now: ‘Holidays are coming! Holidays are coming! Holidays are coming!’
