Almost all workers in the UK are entitled to 5.6 weeks, or 28 days of paid holiday a year. Some employers may also choose to include bank holidays within this, reducing your holiday time to 20 days in 2023, but there are some sneaky ways to make this holiday stretch.

The astute among us last year may have noticed that the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, or ‘platty joobs’ affectionately, afforded us a few bank holidays meaning that if you were smart with your time off you could use just three days’ holiday to have nine days off in a row. So, with Blue Monday just a week away, here’s how to use your 20 days’ leave to get the most out of your time and give yourself a little something in the books to look forward to.

Our number one tip is to book the four days off between May 2 and May 8 which, utilising both the May Bank holiday and King Charles’s coronation, boosts your holiday time to give you nine days off in a row.

Next, book April 3 - 6 off or April 11 - 14 to give yourself 10 days away from the desk after using just four days’ holiday again.

So, there you have it, 19 days away from work by only booking eight days off - get the dates on the system and your holidays pencilled in before someone else on your team beats you to it!

Have a look at the best places to travel in 2023 and the safest airlines to fly with.