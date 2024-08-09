How to watch the Perseids meteor shower peak in London this weekend

August is a busy month for the solar system. The first supermoon of the year is scheduled to appear on August 19 and this weekend the dazzling Perseids meteor shower is set to peak. First observed in 69 BCE, the Perseids is the result of Earth passing through a large stream of debris left over from the comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle.

Near-ideal viewing conditions are predicted at the peak of the celestial event on August 11. As Earth passes through the midpoint of the debris, there’s rumours this could be the best meteor shower of the year so far.

Up for spotting (and wishing upon) some shooting stars? If you’re in London, here’s everything you need to know about seeing the Perseids this weekend.

When will the Perseids be visible in London?

The Perseids are active between July 17 and August 24, but the shower will reach its peak on August 11-12.

Your best bet at seeing the meteors illuminating the sky will be late at night this Sunday (August 11), after the moon has set, and the early hours of Monday morning (August 12).

The viewing conditions this year are set to be particularly good, as the moon will only be at 50 percent illumination at its peak. Therefore the night sky will be darker and it’ll be easier to catch a glimpse of the meteors. Sunday is also set to have quite good weather.

When do they peak?

You could see as many as 100 ‘shooting stars’ each hour between if you head out between midnight and 5.30am on Monday morning. Conditions mean observers might see 40 meteors per hour instead, but that’s still pretty impressive.

Scientists from NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) have said the best time to see them will be in the pre-dawn hours before sunrise.

If you’re not much of a night owl, luckily the Perseids are above the horizon from the UK, which basically means you should be able to see some meteors as soon as the sun sets.

How can I watch?

While the Perseids are visible to the naked eye, you’ll need to find somewhere away from light pollution, which can be tricky in London. A park (particularly a large one with viewpoints away from street lamps) will be your best bet. Leave some time away from screens and lights to help your eyes adjust to the dark.

You can find London’s stargazing spots here.

