Photograph: Shutterstock

Hurricane Ian could strike London

Be prepared for 60mph winds and torrential rain today and tomorrow

Written by
Ellie Muir
The weather seems to have taken a turn for the worse and completely skipped autumn and bolted straight into winter. We’ve all fished out our thermals from the depths of our wardrobes and our winter coats are in full use. If you hate winter weather, then it’s about to get much worse for you. This weekend, the UK is braced for heavy rain and 60mph winds amid fallout from Hurricane Ian.

The storm, which is brewing in south-west Florida, may affect parts of London today as torrential downpours are forecast. Meanwhile, a jet stream bringing low pressure will swoop in from the west coast, leading to possible wind damage in some parts of the country. Though the weather will be considerably less harsh than Storm Eunice’s impact in February (the O2’s roof should survive this one), there have been some weather warnings from the Met Office and weather experts. 

Chris Almond, a meteorologist at the national weather service, said: ‘This will bring a much wetter and windier spell than we’ve seen so far this autumn, but nothing that is unusual for the time of year.’

The Met Office says that the showers, which may turn heavy, will arrive at 4pm today, and that the high winds will continue until midnight. On Saturday and Sunday, however, it will be windy rather than chucking it down. 

