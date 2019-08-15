If you love ‘Spice World: The Movie’, this club night will be right up your alley

Two months on from the Spice Girls reunion tour, are you feeling the need to spice up your life again? Then dust off your best leopard print/Union Jack dress/crop top and trackies for Push the Button: Spice Up Yer Life 2019, one of the summer’s funnest pop nights for LGBTQ+ folks and allies.

Here’s how it works: you meet at central London’s Retro Bar at 7pm on Friday August 30, then board one of three vintage double-decker buses which will take you and a load of fellow Spice lovers on a journey inspired by the group’s iconic 1997 movie ‘Spice World’. You cross London Bridge, obviously, and pose for a group photo outside the Royal Albert Hall. Spice Girls songs will be playing the whole time and you’ll probably become part of a mass singalong where someone ill-advisedly tries to recreate Mel C’s awesome money notes from ‘Too Much’. There’s always one, tbh.

The journey concludes at the Royal Vauxhall Tavern, Push The Button’s regular home and one of London’s most beloved LGBTQ+ venues, for a full club night featuring Spice-themed drag shows and DJs spinning amazing pop songs made between 1990 and the present day. If you want to hear Geri Halliwell’s seminal Spanglish banger ‘Mi Chico Latino’ in a communal dancing environment, this is the night for you.

‘Obviously, none of the Spice Girls is involved in this event in any way,’ the Push the Button crew point out, ‘but rest assured our drag queens will SPICE UP YER LIFE!’

Push The Button: Spice Up Yer Life 2019 takes place on Fri Aug 30 at Royal Vauxhall Tavern. Check out more amazing LGBTQ+ clubs in London here.