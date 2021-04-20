When we wrote about the city’s first igloo-style PVC party domes in 2016, we did not anticipate that they would still be doing the rounds five years later, but here we are.

They’ve popped up on rooftops and along the river, but now they’re headed for the Queen’s House (no, not that house and not that queen). The former royal residence in Greenwich was built for James I’s queen in the 1600s and now the grounds are being transformed into an alfresco (well, kind of) restaurant.

Open from May 7 to 31, the domes can seat six people and their inside-but-actually-outside vibe makes them ideal for the new rules around hospitality. It’s worth noting that each dome is ‘partially open for ventilation in accordance with government guidance and regulations on outdoor dining’, so don’t forget to layer up.

The domes will be popping up on the lawn in front of the Queen’s House (which is a Unesco World Heritage Site, fyi) where you’ll have views of the city skyline and the river thames. On the menu you’ll find British classics including royal coronation chicken, roast supreme of chicken and eton mess.

And if the spot’s actual regal credentials aren’t enough, it was also used as a location in Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’, too. Just don’t go challenging anyone to a duel after your dinner, all right?

The Queen’s House Dining Domes will be open Thu-Sun and bank holiday Mon, May 7-31.

