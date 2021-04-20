London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Royal Museums Greenwich, London
Photograph: Tina Warner

If you’re going to eat in a dining dome, it should probably be one of these

The ‘igloos’ are back – this time at a former royal residence

By
Isabelle Aron
Advertising

When we wrote about the city’s first igloo-style PVC party domes in 2016, we did not anticipate that they would still be doing the rounds five years later, but here we are.

They’ve popped up on rooftops and along the river, but now they’re headed for the Queen’s House (no, not that house and not that queen). The former royal residence in Greenwich was built for James I’s queen in the 1600s and now the grounds are being transformed into an alfresco (well, kind of) restaurant.

Open from May 7 to 31, the domes can seat six people and their inside-but-actually-outside vibe makes them ideal for the new rules around hospitality. It’s worth noting that each dome is ‘partially open for ventilation in accordance with government guidance and regulations on outdoor dining’, so don’t forget to layer up.

The domes will be popping up on the lawn in front of the Queen’s House (which is a Unesco World Heritage Site, fyi) where you’ll have views of the city skyline and the river thames. On the menu you’ll find British classics including royal coronation chicken, roast supreme of chicken and eton mess. 

And if the spot’s actual regal credentials aren’t enough, it was also used as a location in Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’, too. Just don’t go challenging anyone to a duel after your dinner, all right?

The Queen’s House Dining Domes will be open Thu-Sun and bank holiday Mon, May 7-31. 

Kew Gardens is bringing you ‘the brightest colours ever’.

The pizza gods have been kind to south London.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox,

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.