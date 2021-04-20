Live in south London? Love pizza? Well, today’s your lucky day, pal. Proving that good things do come in threes, south London is getting a trio of excellent new pizza places.

First up is Mike’s Peckham, which is a new venture from the team behind The Camberwell Arms and Peckham’s much-loved rooftop bar Frank’s. Serving up pizza by the slice, these guys promise they’ll be ‘making a style of pizza all of our own’ – and the menu is proof of that. You won’t find your bog-standard pepperoni pizza here – expect flavour combos like smoked pork belly, smoked provola, burrata, chard and salted chilli and pineapple, mozzarella, scotch bonnet onions and mortadella.

They even do brunch pizza. Think: eggs with ’nduja hollandaise on a pizza bianca or overnight baked beans with portobello mushroom and scotch bonnet onions. Mike’s officially opened last week so the only thing stopping you from getting the pizza of your dreams right now is… you.

Also landing in Peckham is 081 Pizzeria, which is swinging open its doors at Peckham Levels on May 1. It’s offering Time Out readers (that’s you guys, congrats!) free pizza throughout its opening week, with 500 free pizzas up for grabs – just sign up via the website.

The food offering promises authentic Neapolitan pizza, including the Napoli RMX with burrata, anchovies, olives and capers, and the Maradona with smoked mozzarella, Italian sausage and wild broccoli. Also on the menu are a selection of Neapolitan tapas, which range from frittatina (deep-fried mac ’n’ cheese balls, basically) to aubergine parmigiana.

Last but absolutely not least is a new branch of Yard Sale Pizza. No, it’s not in Peckham, it’s in Balham, okay? It’s opening on April 26 and there will be 50 percent off pizza from Monday to Wednesday for the first two weeks of opening.

You can expect all your Yard Sale faves, including the New Porker (Sicilian sausage, guindilla chillies, garlic and basil) and the TSB (tenderstem broccoli, parmesan, pine nuts, garlic and olive oil). The Yard Sale crew is also bringing along its recent collab with burger pros Four Legs – a cheeseburger pizza called Four Your Legs Only.

Phew. South Londoners, you’ll never need to cook again.

